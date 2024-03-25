Israeli forces kill, arrest terrorists in overnight West Bank raid

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police conducted operations overnight on Sunday into Monday, during which seven wanted individuals were arrested, the IDF said on Monday afternoon.

During the activities of the security forces, two terrorists threw explosives at the Israeli personnel. The forces responded with fire and registered hits on the terrorists.

Since October 7, around 3,600 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout the West Bank. Of this number, approximately 1,600 are associated with Hamas.