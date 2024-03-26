Jerusalem Post
IDF, Shin Bet operate in West Bank village from where shots were fired at Karmei Tzur

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces operated overnight in the West Bank town of Beit Ummar, the village from where shots were fired at Karmei Tzur, the military said on Tuesday. 

Over the course of their operations in the West Bank, including in Beit Ummar, forces arrested 14 suspects and located weaponry. 

In Nablus, a suspect tried to steal a weapon from an IDF soldier. The soldier then fired at the suspect, hitting him. 

The suspects and weapons were passed onto the forces for further treatment and investigation, the military noted. 



