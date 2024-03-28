Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

France to provide UNRWA funding ensuring right conditions are met, Reuters reports

By REUTERS

Reuters reported Thursday that France will provide over 30 million euros ($32.41 million US dollars) to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA this year to support its operations amid the devastating war in Gaza, said the foreign ministry in Paris.

"We will make our contributions while ensuring that the conditions are met for UNRWA to fulfill its missions in a spirit devoid of incitement to hatred and violence," Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told journalists.

He did not say when the next payment to the agency would be made. According to the usual quarterly schedule, the next tranche is due in April.

Saudi Arabia reports surge in foreign investments for Q4 2023
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
03/28/2024 04:43 PM
Israel's war cabinet to convene Thursday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 04:01 PM
Palestinian PM forms cabinet, serves as foreign minister
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 03:30 PM
Fire erupts near Beit She'an, northern Israel, due to rocket shrapnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 03:26 PM
Palestinian suspect arrested for driving through West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 12:15 PM
Kremlin says questions about the missing after concert attack are for in
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 11:50 AM
Protesters arrested for blocking Gaza Strip humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 11:41 AM
Russia and Myanmar plan over 50 joint military activities in 2024 - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:37 AM
Russian mine with 13 trapped miners almost completely flooded - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:29 AM
Russia says NATO is preparing allies for conflict with Moscow
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 06:39 AM
Three arrested after weapons discovered in Netanya parking lot
By EREZ HAREL
03/28/2024 02:55 AM
US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 01:12 AM
At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 08:17 PM
IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 08:10 PM
State Dept says US does not believe hostage negotiations are over
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 07:09 PM