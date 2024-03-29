The US State Department on Friday announced new visa restrictions for current and former Syrian government officials and other individuals "who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the repression of Syrians, especially through violence and serious human rights abuses."
US announces new visa restrictions for current and former Syrian officials
