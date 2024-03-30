Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Police probe case of bruised toddler with drugs in system, father detained

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police received a report from a hospital in Jerusalem about a two-year-old toddler from Beit Hanina, who arrived at the hospital with bruises, and his condition was defined as moderate, according to a police statement on Saturday.

Medical tests performed on the toddler at the hospital raised suspicions that dangerous drug residues were found in his body.

Accordingly, investigators from the Jerusalem district court station immediately began investigating the circumstances of the case and arrested the toddler's father, who was handed over to the police for questioning.



Related Tags
