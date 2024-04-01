Hamas leader: Netanyahu is creating barriers to reaching hostage deal

An unnamed Hamas leader told Al Jazeera that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to buy time and take in the anger of the families of the hostages held in Gaza, but he is creating obstacles to the agreement, Al Jazeera reported Monday.

The Hamas leader added that the Israeli delegation does not have the authority to reach an agreement. He stressed Hamas's position on the necessity to stop Israeli "aggression," withdraw "the occupation forces," referring to Israel, return the displaced in Gaza, and intensify reconstruction and providing aid.