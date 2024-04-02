Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Three children injured in Finland primary school shooting

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 2, 2024 10:51

Three children were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday, and a suspect, who was also a minor, was later apprehended, Finnish police said.

The victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade and a staff of some 90 people, according to the local municipality.

"The immediate danger is over," the Viertola school's principal Sari Laasila told Reuters, declining to comment further on the incident.

This is a developing story.

IDF begins sending draft orders to haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 11:14 AM
Tehran Jewish community condemns strike on IRGC officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 10:47 AM
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 10:13 AM
Court to rule if police officer responsible for killing Ethiopian teen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 09:32 AM
IDF to test sirens in towns in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 08:25 AM
US tells Iran it 'had no involvement' in Israel strike
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 07:12 AM
Blinken talks with Mahmoud Abbas after new PA cabinet announced
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/02/2024 07:08 AM
North Korea seeks to cause confusion in South Korea with missiles
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 05:28 AM
Australia confirms death of aid worker in Gaza, seeks answers
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 03:03 AM
Israel agrees to take US concerns about Rafah into account, joint statem
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:12 AM
Biden administration weighing $18 billion in arms transfers to Israel, s
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:07 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident 150 NM northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 11:32 PM
Blinken speaks to Abbas, stresses US efforts to advance Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 11:20 PM
UK's Suella Braverman tours Israel, visits Oct. 7 sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 11:17 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 10:42 PM