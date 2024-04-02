Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's oil exports reached $35 billion in last 12 months

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 2, 2024 12:35

Iran's oil exports reached $35.8 billion in the 12 months to end-March 2024, Iran's head of Customs Mohammad Rezvanifar said on Tuesday according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

Despite the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran in 2018, Chinese purchases of Iranian oil have allowed the country to maintain a positive trade balance.

Without oil exports, Iran would have registered a $16.8 billion trade deficit, Rezvanifar said.

He added that total trade registered a 2.6% year-on-year increase, reaching a value of $153 billion, of which $86.8 billion was Iranian exports.

Russia says working to remove Taliban from list of terror organizations
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:57 PM
Former president Reuven Rivlin calls for elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 12:37 PM
Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack, French UN push
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:33 PM
Destruction of Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system - WHO
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:23 PM
Hostile drone falls in Jordan near Ramon Airport in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 12:23 PM
Spain PM urges Israel to clarify airstrike circumstances on aid workers
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 11:40 AM
IDF begins sending draft orders to haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 11:14 AM
Tehran Jewish community condemns strike on IRGC officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 10:47 AM
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 10:13 AM
Court to rule if police officer responsible for killing Ethiopian teen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 09:32 AM
IDF to test sirens in towns in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 08:25 AM
US tells Iran it 'had no involvement' in Israel strike
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 07:12 AM
Blinken talks with Mahmoud Abbas after new PA cabinet announced
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/02/2024 07:08 AM
North Korea seeks to cause confusion in South Korea with missiles
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 05:28 AM
Australia confirms death of aid worker in Gaza, seeks answers
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 03:03 AM