North Korea said on Wednesday it successfully test-fired a new mid- to long-range hypersonic missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Britain condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch on Tuesday, saying it was a breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

"The UK strongly urges North Korea to refrain from further provocations, return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearisation," the country's foreign office said in a statement.