Israeli, American officials discuss technological cooperation amid war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli and American security officials met in Washington on Thursday for a meeting on technological cooperation between the two allies, the National Security Council and Prime Minister's Office announced.

The meeting, the third of its kind held in recent times, focused on progress made with cooperation between Israel and the United States in the fields of climate, pandemic preparedness, and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the US and Israeli delegations discussed establishing a hydrogen park in Israel.

The meeting was led by National Security Council Deputy Director Rafi Meron and included officials from the Foreign, Health, Defense, and Economy Ministries, as well as their American counterparts from their respective government agencies.

