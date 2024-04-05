Police eliminate terrorist who threw explosive at them near Tulkarm

Israel Police shot and killed a terrorist who threw an explosive device at Israeli forces during a raid in Nur Shams near Tulkarm on Friday morning, according to Israel Police.

Israeli forces arrested three terrorists, and clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces during the raid.

Additionally, on Thursday night, the IDF mapped the Dura home of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Gan Yavne earlier this week in preparations for its possible demolition.

13 suspects arrested overnight

Overnight, 13 suspects were arrested across the West Bank.

IDF soldiers map the home of the terrorist behind the Gan Yavne stabbing attack. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Palestinian terrorists fired overnight toward soldiers operating near Fahma in the northern West Bank. The soldiers fired back, hitting some of the terrorists.

In Yatta, five suspects were arrested and weapons were seized. Another four suspects were arrested in the Nablus area.

Since the beginning of the war, about 3,700 suspects have been arrested across the West Bank, including about 1,600 who are affiliated with Hamas.