The IDF operated early Thursday in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, accompanied by bulldozers, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli forces have been deployed in several neighborhoods in the city and around the camp and are dropping flyers with the help of aircraft demanding the wanted persons to turn themselves in, before they work to arrest them.

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been working on arresting more terrorists throughout the West Bank.

The IDF conducted an operation overnight in Tulkarm to apprehend wanted individuals two weeks ago. Smoke rises during a military raid in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, in the West Bank on October 19, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Over the course of the operation, seven terrorists were killed.

Shortly after the arrival of the Israeli security personnel, fighting broke out between soldiers of the Kfir Brigade and local terrorists with fire being exchanged between the two sides.

According to the IDF, an Israeli UAV targeted a squad of armed combatants that had previously launched explosives at the Israeli troops.

IDF troops later that night found an explosives laboratory.