IDF troops come under fire in Jordan Valley overnight

During the night, it was reported that a shot was fired at an IDF vehicle near the Jordan River crossing in the Jordan Valley, the IDF stated on Friday.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a suspect crossed the Jordan River crossing and opened fire at a military vehicle that was conducting a routine patrol in that area of the Valley.

The IDF emphasized that the suspect did not cross the perimeter fence in the area, and there were no casualties in the incident. The incident is currently being investigated.