Hamas rejects Israel's latest hostage deal proposal, Israel threatens to withdraw from Cairo summit

Hamas rejected Israel's latest proposal to cease fighting and release hostages, according to a Friday CNN report.

According to an unnamed diplomat cited by CNN, “They refused and asserted it doesn’t include any reply to their asks.”

According to the diplomat, Hamas believed the “Israeli proposal includes nothing new, so they see no need to change their proposal,” the official added.

Negotiations were supposed to lead to a lasting ceasefire, per the UN Security Resolution passed last month, and mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the US have worked to try and broach a deal since the conflict broke out in October.

Negotiators were hoping to achieve a six-week ceasefire and a three-phase framework to secure the release of sick, elderly, and wounded hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and increased humanitarian aid. A general view shows a plate with United States, inside of the U.N. headquarters, on the day members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire. March 25, 2024 (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

This round had looked more promising but ultimately came to naught, with Hamas refusing to keep negotiating unless Israel agreed to two major demands.

Hamas demanded that there be unrestricted return of Gazans to the north and that IDF troops would withdraw.

Continued negotiations?

CIA Director William Burns, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Ronen Bar were expected to meet in Egypt this weekend to continue ceasefire talks.

However, the latest rejection by Hamas has led Israeli officials to publically wonder whether there is any point in continuing negotiations, according to a report by public broadcaster KAN11.

The trio met last month in Doha for talks with mediators, but no clear breakthrough was reached.

Israel is reportedly pushing both Egypt and Qatar to put pressure on Hamas, with threats to pull out of the Cairo negotiations fully.

Israel has been under increased pressure to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza since the start of the war.

Still, pressure increased last week after the killing of seven foreign aid workers led to the withdrawal of the aid company's services.

The pressure led to Israel reopening the Erez crossing for the first time since it was destroyed on October 7, as well as opening up the port in Ashdod to aid deliveries. Kerem Shalom will also be opened.

The cabinet also approved on Friday evening the arrival of Jordanian army trucks carrying humanitarian aid to come through Israeli territory directly to the Gaza Strip.

The plan is for the trucks to enter through the Allenby crossing in a convoy to Kerem Shalom, where they will be inspected - and from there, they will continue on to Gaza.