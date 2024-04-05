Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police make arrests as pro-Palestinian protesters burn Israeli flag at Al Quds Day demonstration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

London’s Metropolitan police arrested two men on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after an Israeli flag was burned during the Al Quds Day protest, the department posted on X on Friday evening. 

An undisclosed number of other persons have also been placed under arrest for attempting to prevent police from making arrests. 

An additional two protesters were also arrested after threatening to kill counter-protesters, Metropolitan police shared online earlier. 

 

Dam bursts flooding in Russia's Urals, evacuation underway
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:19 PM
Colombia seeks to join Gaza genocide case against Israel at World Court
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:15 PM
Hamas rejects Israel's latest hostage deal proposal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 08:54 PM
Another 155 aid trucks enter, 100 thousand meals dropped into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 07:49 PM
No plans for US independent investigation into aid workers' killings
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 07:14 PM
Breakaway Moldovan region says drone hit military facility
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:57 PM
UK's David Cameron calls for Israeli reform to ensure aid worker safety
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:39 PM
EU's Borrell: Israel's aid corridors are not stopping starvation in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:36 PM
IDF troops come under fire in Jordan Valley overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:33 PM
Guardian reveals the identity of the 8200 unit commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:26 PM
Yesh Atid: Populist chatterboxes need to focus on returning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:23 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:37 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 05:33 PM
Almog Cohen calls for Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to be sacked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 05:30 PM
Russian personnel expelled from NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg says
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:13 PM