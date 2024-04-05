Police make arrests as pro-Palestinian protesters burn Israeli flag at Al Quds Day demonstration

London’s Metropolitan police arrested two men on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after an Israeli flag was burned during the Al Quds Day protest, the department posted on X on Friday evening.

An undisclosed number of other persons have also been placed under arrest for attempting to prevent police from making arrests.

An update on arrests:Two men have been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after an Israeli flag was burned near the stage in Richmond Terrace. Another man was arrested for a public order offence after he was heard to make a homophobic remark.A number people who… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 5, 2024

An additional two protesters were also arrested after threatening to kill counter-protesters, Metropolitan police shared online earlier.