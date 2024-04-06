Jerusalem Post
'We won't be able to support you,' Biden warns Netanyahu if direction doesn't change in Gaza war

By BARAK RAVID
Updated: APRIL 6, 2024 00:11

"We won't be able to support you anymore," Biden warned Netanyahu during their phone call on Thursday, Walla reported, citing three sources familiar with the conversation.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Netanyahu told Biden that Israel will make changes to IDF regulations to ensure aid workers receive protection. Netanyahu further explained that implementing new rules in the Gaza Strip would mean that there is no need for a ceasefire for better humanitarian aid. He added that a ceasefire should come as part of a deal to release the hostages.

"Our position remains clear - a ceasefire should happen as part of a hostages release deal, and it needs to happen immediately. Therefore, the President told the Prime Minister to give the Israeli negotiating team a mandate to achieve a deal without delay," said a senior American official.

