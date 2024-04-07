Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Guardian review questions writing about Jewish deli because of Gaza war

By MICHAEL STARR

In the middle of a restaurant review of a Jewish deli last Sunday, Guardian writer Jay Rayner questioned whether he should write about the eatery because of the ongoing Gaza war.

"Should I really write about a Jewish restaurant given the current political turmoil? Would I get abuse for doing so?" wrote Rayner. "The horrendous campaign of the government and armed forces of Israel in Gaza cannot be allowed to make being Jewish a source of shame."

Rayner said that while Hamas's October 7 Massacre provided no good options, the Israeli government had chosen the worst one.

They have killed thousands, starved many more, destroyed homes and turned their country into a pariah," said Rayner. "As it happens, they have also made life for Jews who live outside Israel and have no responsibility for the decisions its government takes, so very much harder. I deplore what Israel is doing. But that doesn’t mean I can 'refute' my Jewishness. That is a surrender to antisemitism."

War cabinet extends mandate to Israeli hostage negotiation team
By WALLA!
04/07/2024 03:34 PM
Miss Israel 2021 struck in face with sign by anti-Israel protester
By MICHAEL STARR
04/07/2024 01:18 PM
Vandals graffiti Marseille synagogue as Bernard-Henri Lévy speaks inside
By MICHAEL STARR
04/07/2024 01:14 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China region - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 12:13 PM
Police arrests 11 Palestinians without residence permits in north Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 11:56 AM
Yoav Gallant claims Israel ready for any scenario with Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 11:23 AM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Oman on first leg of regional tour
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 10:41 AM
UK security firm says vessel targeted near Yemen's Mukalla
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 10:40 AM
Russian strike on Zopirzhzia region kills three civilians, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 10:14 AM
President Herzog lands in Rwanda for diplomatic talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 09:54 AM
Ukrainian military says it destroys 17 Russian attack drones overnight
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 08:17 AM
FM Katz leaves for Rome with hostages' relatives for diplomatic talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 08:05 AM
War cabinet will convene on Sunday before Egypt delegation leaves
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 10:31 PM
Two IDF soldiers critically wounded in Gaza were evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 09:39 PM
German military vessel intercepts Houthi missile in Red Sea
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 09:18 PM