IDF withdraws advancing troops from the Gaza Strip - report

The IDF withdrew Sunday night all advancing troops from the Gaza Strip, the military radio reported on Sunday.

The 98th division, comprised of three brigades, withdrew from the Strip after four months of operations.

Nahal Brigade to remain in the Strip

The Nahal Brigade will reportedly remain in the Strip as a stationary force, preventing Gazans from returning to northern Gaza. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

United Right Party leader Gideon Sa’ar commented on the move in a post on X. "Regardless of what happens later in the war, the continuous decrease in the size of the forces and the intensity of the military pressure over the past months - has kept us far away from achieving the war goals."

"This is directly connected to our moving away from arriving at a new hostage deal," he added.

