The IDF identified one rocket launch from Syria fired toward the area of Yonatan in the Golan Heights and returned fire, striking the source of the launch on Monday night, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the attack.

IAF fighter jets later, early Tuesday morning, struck terror infrastructure belonging to the Syrian military in the vicinity of the town of Mahajjah in southern Syria, as well as struck another Syrian military post.