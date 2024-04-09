Jerusalem Post
IDF maps terrorist's house for destruction, arrests nine suspects in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces arrested nine suspects in the West Bank in an overnight operation on Monday into Tuesday, the military said.

In addition, the IDF said it had mapped for demolition the house of Kasem Issa, one of the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack on February 22 near the A-Za’ayem checkpoint, in which Matan Elmaliach, 26, from Ma’aleh Adumim, was killed.

Since the beginning of the war, forces have arrested some 3,700 suspects in the West Bank. About 1,600 of this number are affiliated with Hamas. 



