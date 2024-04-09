Hostage deal proposal includes release of 900 Palestinian prisoners - report

The CIA's proposal for a hostage deal includes the release of 900 Palestinian prisoners, a senior Israeli source told Kan News on Tuesday.

Included in the 900 prisoners at 100 "heavy" prisoners.

The term "heavy" prisoner refers to the high-profile nature of the crime for which said inmate was imprisoned, with Palestinians imprisoned for murdering Israelis in terror attacks considered "heavier" than inmates with no blood on their hands.

The source further said that in return, Israel demanded that it retain the right of veto over some of the prisoners and that it be allowed to exile those it releases outside the precincts of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.