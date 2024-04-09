Jerusalem Post
VP Kamala Harris meets with families of Israeli-American hostages at White House

By HANNAH SARISOHN

Families of American-Israeli hostages held in Gaza met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday, the Office of the Vice President said in a statement. 

"The Vice President underscored that President Biden and she have no higher priority than reuniting the hostages with their loved ones. She also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to bring home the remains of those who have been tragically confirmed to be deceased," the statement said. 

According to her office, Harris provided an update on US efforts to secure the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The families' meeting with Harris comes a day after their meetings with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo and Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

