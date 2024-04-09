Full PA membership at UN is dangerous, leading house and senate foreign affairs members say

The Palestinian Authority's request for full membership at the UN endangers international security, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-ID) said Tuesday in a statement.

McCaul and Risch said the PA has not made substantive reforms and continues to implement "pay-for-slay." They said there is no negotiated solution between the PA and Israel, and said it is not a "serious attempt to find a peaceful, lasting solution to the conflict; it is an opportunistic, politically-motivated move to bypass the peace process."

“US law requires the United States to cut off all funding to the UN if the UN admits Palestine as a member state," the statement said. "Anything other than staunch opposition to this ploy from the Biden Administration is political pandering.”