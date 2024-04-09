IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

On Tuesday, the IDF attacked military infrastructure that was placed on the frontline between Syrian and Israeli territory, which intelligence indicated was in use by Hezbollah, according to an IDF statement.

The IDF said they consider the Syrian regime responsible for everything that happens on its territory and will not allow any attempt at the establishment of Hezbollah control on its frontline.

At the same time, several observation posts and terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon were attacked in the last final hours of Tuesday.

During the day, IDF carried out artillery fire to remove a threat in the areas of Dhayra and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.