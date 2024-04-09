Iran announces breakthroughs in nuclear medical technology, energy production

Iran has made significant strides in its nuclear program, unveiling 150 scientific and technological achievements in the past year, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said. Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran to celebrate National Nuclear Technology Day on Monday, AEOI President Mohammad Eslami highlighted that 15 of these advancements were in the field of radiopharmaceuticals, placing Iran among the top three global leaders in this domain.

Eslami emphasized the groundbreaking use of alpha particles for cancer treatment as Iran's foremost accomplishment, marking a new chapter in medical applications of nuclear technology. Additionally, the AEOI has laid out plans to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity in the coming years, including the construction of new power plants in the southern part of the country.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is geared toward peaceful purposes, including power generation and medical research. However, international concerns about the military applications of Tehran’s nuclear activities have been fueled by evidence such as the enrichment of uranium to levels far beyond what is needed for civilian use. Inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency have occasionally found undeclared nuclear facilities and materials in Iran, raising suspicions about the country's intentions and compliance with nonproliferation obligations. Additionally, Iran's development of long-range ballistic missile technology, which could potentially deliver nuclear warheads, has further heightened fears that its nuclear ambitions extend beyond peaceful purposes.

The 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has been in limbo since the US withdrew in 2018, with talks in Vienna seeking to revive the agreement showing no significant progress.