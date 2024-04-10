Jerusalem Post
Indonesian Air Force plane drops humanitarian aid in Gaza, after Qatar, Turkey refuse

By BARAK RAVID

An Indonesian Air Force plane in coordination with the IDF dropped humanitarian aid in Gaza on Tuesday, according to a senior Israeli official.

There are no diplomatic relations between Israel and Indonesia, the largest Muslim country in the world.

This is the first time that an Indonesian Air Force plane has operated in Israel's airspace.

The Hercules-type plane took off from Jordan, passed through Israel's airspace en route to the Gaza Strip, and returned to Jordan after performing the drop.

A few days ago, it was reported in Kan11 that Israel refused the requests of Qatar and Turkey to perform similar drops in the Gaza Strip. 

