Fire breaks in residential area in Kowloon Hong Kong, kills five

A fire broke out in a residential building in Hong Kong's bustling Kowloon district on Wednesday, killing five people and injuring 19, the city's hospital authority and fire services said.

The fire began at a gym, and some of the surrounding roads had to be sealed off, disrupting traffic during morning rush hour, according to local news outlet Radio Television Hong Kong.

The blaze, rated three in the city's five-grade system, was doused by 8:54 am (0054 GMT,) an hour after fire services were alerted to it. A fire services spokesperson said firefighters were still battling on Wednesday to put out a separate massive blaze 15 hours after it erupted at a building site in the northern New Territories, but no casualties were reported.