Israel expected to be attacked by Iran within next 48 hours - WSJ

Iran is expected to attack Israel between the next 24 to 48 hours, with an exclusive Thursday report by the Wall Street Journal saying that the Jewish state is "preparing for a direct attack" on the north or south of the country.

The report cited an individual who was briefed by Iranian regime leadership but stated, "no final decision has been made" as attack plans have been discussed.

The attack is in response to the alleged Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, which killed several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. Tehran then publicly threatened to respond to the attack.

A previous Wednesday report from Bloomberg, citing US intelligence reports, said that the US and allies predicted that an Iranian attack on Israel "could be imminent." However, the WSJ cited a source saying that the attack could be "within Israel's borders."

Israel also plans to respond

IDF spokesperson Rear-Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters on Thursday night that Israel is "on a high state of alert and preparedness." Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks at the coffins of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were killed in the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran April 4, 2024 (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Whoever harms us, we will harm them,” during a visit to the Tel Nof Air Base.

The same day, the US Embassy in Israel told its staff not to travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba areas amid the Iranian threat and would be restricted from doing so.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had warned Iran not to attack Israel in a conversation with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

A couple of days earlier, on Sunday, Iranian nuclear scientist Mahmoud Reza Aghamiri said that the construction of a nuclear weapon is not complicated for a nation like Iran.

Tovah Lazaroff, Benjamin Weinthal, and Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story.