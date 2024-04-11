New York Congressman introduces bill to federally apply IHRA definition of antisemitism

New York Congressman Anthony D'Esposito (R) introduced the "Define to Defeat Act" on Thursday which if passed would apply the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism to the enforcement of federal civil rights laws.

“Following the October 7 attacks on Israel, Jews around the world, including in America and New York, endured and continue to endure record-breaking levels of antisemitic attacks and hate," D'Esposito said in a statement. "My legislation would provide federal officials the tools they need to fully assess, investigate, and prosecute this criminal behavior." Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest as they take part in the ‘Biden: Stop supporting genocide!’ rally in New York City on January 20. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Act set to clarify existing laws

The act clarifies existing law to ensure federal officials are better able to comply with already existing civil rights obligations as it pertains to hate crimes, the release said.

The clarity will also prevent criminal antisemitic actors from exercising loopholes in the law, such as falsely claiming attacks on Jewish institutions, individuals, or points of Jewish collective identity were motivated by "anti-Israel" sentiment," according to the release.