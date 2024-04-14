Jerusalem Post
Saudi Arabia expresses 'deep concern' after Iranian attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 14, 2024 03:23

The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its "deep concern" regarding what it called "the developments of the military escalation in the region" after the Iranian attack against Israel on Saturday night.

The Foreign Ministry called on "all parties to exercise the utmost levels of restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war."

The Ministry also called on the UN Security Council to "assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security," although it did not clarify what action the UNSC should take or who it should be directed against.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said city 'unequivocally' stands with Israel'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 03:48 AM
Israeli wounded in shooting attack near Shilo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 03:30 AM
Congress to change schedule to bring Israel legislation to floor
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 03:08 AM
US military official: US continuing to shoot down Iranian drones
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 02:21 AM
10-year-old boy from Bedouin village seriously wounded by Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 02:11 AM
NYC: NYPD deploying resources to houses of worship, sensitive locations
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 02:07 AM
Israel's response to Iranian attack will be 'firm and clear' - PMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 01:39 AM
Iran's UN envoy says attack on Israel 'can be deemed concluded'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 01:23 AM
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets toward the Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:55 AM
Iran's drone strike on Israel influences cryptocurrency markets.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:48 AM
Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:43 AM
Cruise missiles launched from Iraq towards Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:18 AM
El Al Airlines cancels flights, Israel closes airspace
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 11:57 PM
In light of growing tensions, ERAN strengthens its support lines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 11:21 PM
Jordan to temporarily close airspace, state media says
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 10:06 PM