Saudi Arabia expresses 'deep concern' after Iranian attack

The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its "deep concern" regarding what it called "the developments of the military escalation in the region" after the Iranian attack against Israel on Saturday night.

The Foreign Ministry called on "all parties to exercise the utmost levels of restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war."

The Ministry also called on the UN Security Council to "assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security," although it did not clarify what action the UNSC should take or who it should be directed against.