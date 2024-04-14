Gantz: Iran will pay the price in 'correct manner and time'

Leading Israeli politicians argued on Sunday over what the next step should be after Iran's overnight missile and drone attack against Israel.

Minister-without-portfolio and member of Israel's war cabinet, MK Benny Gantz, insinuated in a video statement that Israel would not respond immediately with an attack against Iran.

"Facing Iran, we will build a regional coalition and may Iran pay the price, in a manner and time that is correct for us," Gantz said. Gantz called the results a "strategic achievement" which Israel must "leverage" for its national security.

"This event is not over – the strategic alliance and alignment of regional cooperation must be strengthened, specifically now," Gantz added. BENNY GANTZ has captured the hearts of many by taking the critical decision to join the prime minister and defense minister to form a war cabinet. He would, however, be mistaken if he thinks this is going to be enough, says the writer. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

"The event is not over"

Far-right National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir called Gantz's comments "hollow western slogans by those who remain deep in the conception. In order to create deterrence in the Middle East, the boss must go nuts," Ben-Gvir wrote on X. In a video statement earlier on Sunday, Ben-Gvir said that "Israel's cannot give a fumbling response," adding that "policies of containment and proportionality passed from the world on October 7."

In a video statement of his own, on Sunday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that "this is the time for leadership that is capable of returning deterrence that has the courage to restore security to the citizens of Israel, not with slogans, but with action."

"The eyes of the entire Middle East and the entire world are on the State of Israel. If our reaction resonates throughout the Middle East for generations to come - we will win," he added.

Leader of the United Right party, MK Gideon Sa'ar, wrote on X: "The impressive air defense last night gave Israel room to maneuver and strategic flexibility. So too, the Iranian failure. It is necessary to adopt strategic patience. Israel does not need to rush in its response and disrupt the priorities it set for itself.

Now the focus needs to return to victory in Gaza: Toppling Hamas and freeing the hostages. That is the correct and wise thing to do. The time for Iran will come."

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid said, "The IDF is strong, the defense industry is strong, the people are strong. This morning too, the State of Israel must act to return 133 hostages to their homes, as soon as possible."

Leader of the opposition Labor party, MK Merav Michaeli, argued that Israel should utilize the sympathy garnered by Iran's attack in order to strike a deal with Hamas to return the 133 people it is holding hostage.

"Kudos this morning to the intelligence and air defense capabilities of the IDF, to the defense establishment, and to the people who built and operated them," Michaeli wrote on X.

"Last night also proved once again how critical the strategic alliance with the US and the countries of the region is to the security of the State of Israel. Now the same people who incited against the USA, against regional agreements and against the security establishment are trying to tell them that it is time for a 'decisive attack', without realizing that there is no such thing as Israel alone in the face of these threats," Michaeli wrote.

"Don't let them hide behind belligerent words and lead us into a terrible and never-ending regional war. Such a war is meant to serve Netanyahu, not the State of Israel. Now is the time to take advantage of the momentum for a regional agreement that will stop the war and bring our hostages home," Michaeli concluded.