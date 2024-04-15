Jerusalem Post
UK PM Sunak to speak with Israel's Netanyahu, seeking to avoid escalation

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 15, 2024 17:54

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he would soon speak with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on how to prevent escalation in the region after Iran's drone and missile attack.

Early on Sunday, Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

British military jets helped shoot down the drones.

This is a developing story. 



