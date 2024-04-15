Jerusalem Post
Biden says US committed to ceasefire, Israel's security ahead of oval office meeting with Iraqi PM

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The US is committed to Israel's security and is also committed to a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and prevent the conflict from further spreading, President Joe Biden told reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a meeting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, according to White House pool reports. 

Commenting on Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel, Biden said, "together with our partners, we defeated that attack.”

Biden also called the US-Iraqi relationship "critical for the region and the world."

Biden did not take any further questions from reporters at this time. 



