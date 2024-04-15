Biden says US committed to ceasefire, Israel's security ahead of oval office meeting with Iraqi PM

The US is committed to Israel's security and is also committed to a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and prevent the conflict from further spreading, President Joe Biden told reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a meeting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, according to White House pool reports.

Commenting on Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel, Biden said, "together with our partners, we defeated that attack.”

Biden also called the US-Iraqi relationship "critical for the region and the world."

Biden did not take any further questions from reporters at this time.