Lapid on Gantz and Eisenkot: 'They are keeping an illegitimate and failed government alive'

The head of the opposition and chairman of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, criticized Minister Benny Gantz and Minister Gadi Eisenkot, calling them to resign from their positions on Thursday morning, Maariv reported.

"They are keeping an illegitimate and failed government alive. They are ineffective, so they should go home and allow us to work on bringing down this government," Lapid said in a conversation with Udi Segal and Tal Shalu on 103FM.

Additionally Lapid said to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "There is no war now anyways, so make a deal and return the hostages. This is your duty."