CIA director to meet with Netanyahu, rockets fired at Israel's north overnight

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 5, 2024. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

An alleged airstrike on an emergency relief center in south Lebanon, in March 2024, was made using US-manufactured weaponry, according to a Tuesday release from the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW.)

The strike was reportedly made using Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kit and an Israeli-made 500-pound general purpose bomb.

Some seven aid workers were reportedly killed in the strike, according to HRW.