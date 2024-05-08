CIA director to meet with Netanyahu, rockets fired at Israel's north overnight
HRW described the attack as unlawful, claiming it was on civilians and that Israel failed to take all necessary precautions.
An alleged airstrike on an emergency relief center in south Lebanon, in March 2024, was made using US-manufactured weaponry, according to a Tuesday release from the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW.)
The strike was reportedly made using Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kit and an Israeli-made 500-pound general purpose bomb.
Some seven aid workers were reportedly killed in the strike, according to HRW.
US CIA director to travel to Israel on Wednesday for talks with Netanyahu
US Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns will travel to Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials, a source familiar with his travels told Reuters.
Hostage deal or Rafah operation: Where do Israeli citizen's priorities lie? - survey
Arab Israelis, with far more consensus than Jewish Israelis (88.5%), said that Israel’s priority should be reaching a deal to release the remaining hostages.
The majority of Jewish Israelis (56%) share the opinion that the release of hostages should be considered Israel’s highest priority, according to a newly published survey by the Israel Democracy Institute's Viterbi Center for Public Opinion.
The survey was conducted online and by phone between the dates of May 1, 2024 until May 6, 2024. A total of 600 participants were interviewed in Hebrew and 150 were interviewed in Arabic, constituting a nationally representative sample of the entire adult population in Israel aged 18 and over. The maximum sampling error for the entire sample is ±3.65 at a confidence rate of 95%.
IDF destroys launchers in the Rafah region responsible for an earlier attack on the Gaza envelope
On Tuesday, approximately 12 launches were identified originating from the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip towards the Eshkol region. Air defense fighters successfully intercepted five launches, while the rest fell in open areas with no casualties.
Less than an hour later, an Air Force aircraft targeted the launching site used for the launches towards Israeli territory, under the guidance of the 215th Fire Division, and destroyed it.
Additionally, on Tuesday, six launches were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip to the Kerem Shalom area. There were no casualties.
Terrorist organization fire prevented the entry of humanitarian aid vehicles to the Strip. The IDF will continue to operate to enable the security conditions for the opening of Kerem Shalom crossing.
Suspicious aerial target intercepted near Eilat, no sirens were sounded
A suspicious aerial target was intercepted near Eilat on Tuesday night, however, no sirens were sounded, according to Israeli media.
Tehran helped plan Hamas's October 7 massacre, Iran expert claims
Iran's potential role in Hamas's actions analyzed. Dr. Hashemian suggests Soleimani's involvement. Nagel emphasizes Israel's need to counter Iran's aggression.
The extent of Iranian involvement in Hamas's decision to initiate the massacre on October 7 has not yet been fully disclosed - and according to various sources in the Arab media and the Iranian opposition, it is possible that the connection between the Revolutionary Guards and Hamas was even deeper and wider.
Dr. Hassan Hashemian, an Iran expert based in Washington, argued in an interview with the Saudi channel Al-Hadath, "I believe that everything that happened on October 7 was managed and planned during the era of Qasem Soleimani," referring to the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who was killed in an operation attributed to the United States and Israel.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 131 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says