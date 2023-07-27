The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Aliya and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer expressed strong condemnation of the woman's intention to burn the Torah.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 27, 2023 21:28
Burning books. (photo credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash)
Burning books.
(photo credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash)

The Stockholm police have granted a woman in her 50s permission to hold a public gathering outside the Israeli embassy on Friday.

The event, however, has stirred controversy due to the woman's plans to "light the Torah with a lighter," as reported by SVT Nyheter. 

This has become a phenomenon in Sweden in recent months.

The woman stated in her application that the gathering is a "manifestation of children's rights in Sweden that are systematically violated." The event is expected to be attended by four people and is scheduled to take place at 12 noon on Friday.

Responding to the upcoming gathering, Mats Eriksson, the press spokesperson for the police, revealed that they are engaging in a dialogue with the organizer and other parties, including the Israeli embassy, to address potential concerns and ensure safety.

Israelis take part in a protest against an article published in a Swedish newspaper outside Sweden's embassy in Tel Aviv August 24, 2009 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Israelis take part in a protest against an article published in a Swedish newspaper outside Sweden's embassy in Tel Aviv August 24, 2009 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Aliya and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer expressed strong condemnation of the woman's intention to burn the Torah. He described the event as "shameful" and stated that it cheapens the sacred value of the Torah and hurts Jews worldwide. 

Minister Sofer called for the authorities in Stockholm to take immediate action and cancel the planned provocative event, emphasizing the importance of respecting religious sentiments.



