Suspicious object found near Israeli embassy in Sweden

A potentially dangerous object has been found near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm and is being investigated, police said on Wednesday.

Employees from the embassy called Stockholm police at 12:10 local time, notifying authorities of an object outside the grounds that they believed may be dangerous, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The national bomb squad is on its way to investigate the object, the spokesperson said.

Police declined to give any detail on the size or shape of the object until it had been investigated. The Swedish flag is seen at Gamla Stan, the Old City of Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

Large area near Israeli embassy evacuated

Public broadcaster SVT said several police vehicles were on site and that a large area was cordoned off.

The Israeli embassy was not immediately available for comment.