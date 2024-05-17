Jerusalem Post
IAF jet strikes building in Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 17, 2024 23:57

An IAF fighter jet targeted a building in Jenin in the northern West Bank late Friday night as part of a counter-terrorism operation, the IDF reported.

A Ynet report stated that the building was harboring terrorists, with Maariv then reporting that the strike hit a five-man squad that was planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in the immediate time frame.

The strike killed Islaam Hamaisa, one of the commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade, Ynet reported citing Palestinian media.

Hamaisa was responsible along with another terrorist for a deadly attack that happened in the Hermesh settlement in the West Bank in May of last year, in which Meir Tamari was murdered, Ynet reported.

Jenin has been used for many years as a hub from which many terrorists come out in order to harm Israeli civilians. In one of the targeted countermeasures carried out in the city about two months ago, four terrorists were killed by a UAV.

This is a developing story.



