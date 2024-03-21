Palestinian accused of collaborating with Israel executed in Jenin

A man accused of collaborating with Israel was executed early on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp. According to Palestinian reports, the man's brother, who was described as "one of the most dangerous agents" by Israel, led his execution.

The execution occurred hours after an Israel Air Force aircraft hit a vehicle in Jenin that was carrying two senior Islamic Jihad officials, killing them.

Israel behind strikes on West Bank terrorists

According to the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), one of them was Ahmed Barkhat, who carried out the Homesh shooting attack last May, in which Meir Tamari was murdered. In addition to him, Mohammad Hawashin, the commander of the terrorist infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad in Jenin, was eliminated, along with two other terrorists.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad supporters participate in an anti-Israel rally marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 6, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Security forces said that the two senior officials who were eliminated were also planning additional attacks in the coming days. They were behind the attempt to smuggle a terrorist into Israeli territory, which was thwarted earlier this month. They led the bomb attack that was carried out against IDF soldiers this month, during which seven soldiers were injured near Homesh.