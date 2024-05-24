FM Katz severs connection between Spain's representation in Israel and Palestinians

Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday morning his decision to "sever the connection between Spain's representation in Israel and the Palestinians" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Katz's announcement comes in response to Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz's call to "liberate Palestine from the river to the sea."

He also said that he would "prohibit the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank."

In response to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state and the antisemitic call by Spain's Deputy Prime Minister to not just recognize a Palestinian state but to 'liberate Palestine from the river to the sea,' I have decided to sever the connection between Spain's… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 24, 2024

Katz also called Díaz an "ignorant, hate-filled individual" and referenced Al-Andalus. Al-Andaulus was a term for Spain while it was under Muslim-rule for 700 years.