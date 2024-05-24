Jerusalem Post
FM Katz severs connection between Spain's representation in Israel and Palestinians

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday morning his decision to "sever the connection between Spain's representation in Israel and the Palestinians" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Katz's announcement comes in response to Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz's call to "liberate Palestine from the river to the sea."

He also said that he would "prohibit the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank."

Katz also called Díaz an "ignorant, hate-filled individual" and referenced Al-Andalus. Al-Andaulus was a term for Spain while it was under Muslim-rule for 700 years.

