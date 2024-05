IDF fighter jets and artillery struck numerous targets belonging to Hezbollah in five areas in southern Lebanon overnight, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Among the targets struck by Israeli fighter jets were Hezbollah infrastructure and buildings in the areas of al-Khiam and Ayta ash Shab.

Artillery fire targeted the areas of al-Khiam, Hula, Markaba, and Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

This is a developing story.