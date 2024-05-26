Massive Gaza rocket barrage targets Tel Aviv, central Israel

Numerous rockets were fired towards central Israel, the first rocket barrage directed at the area in months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 26, 2024 14:15
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Ashkelon on August 7, 2022. (photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A massive barrage of rockets has targeted Tel Aviv and central Israel for the first time in months. The rockets were fired from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. 

Loud booms were heard across Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Herzliya, and Ramat Hasharon. 

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the barrage. The rockets were fired from within Rafah, KAN has reported. 

The rockets were fired from launchers located hundreds of meters from IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Army Radio noted. 

Graphic of the recent rocket barrage by Hamas into Tel Aviv and central Israel, May 26, 2024 (credit: FLASH90)
Graphic of the recent rocket barrage by Hamas into Tel Aviv and central Israel, May 26, 2024 (credit: FLASH90)

Rescue forces are looking into reports of a rocket landing in the Tel Aviv area. MDA said that there have not been any reported injuries as of yet. 

Shrapnel hit a parked car in Herzliya. 



