Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz says on Meron violence: 'Maintaining public order must not turn into violence'

By MAARIV

Chairman of the National Unity Party Minister Benny Gantz responded to the disturbances on Sunday in Meron: "The harsh images of pushing and excessive use of force in Meron necessitate condemnation and a thorough investigation. Even if the believers who arrived violated the guidelines, ignoring the security danger, actions like those we saw must not happen."

Gantz further added: "Israel Police officers have been working for a long period to maintain personal and public security during wartime, and we all support them. However, maintaining public order must not turn into violence under the guise of the law."

Hamas terrorists spreading scabies among prisoners - Prison Service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 10:39 PM
US forces destroyed one uncrewed aerial system over Red Sea - CENTCOM
By REUTERS
05/26/2024 09:43 PM
Defense Ministry to send delegation to US to strengthen ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 08:51 PM
IDF dismisses reservist who recorded threatening video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 07:56 PM
Hamas anti-aircraft missile damages property in Southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 07:44 PM
Knife attacker wounds three in metro in Lyon, France
By REUTERS
05/26/2024 05:52 PM
Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley lands in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 04:39 PM
Turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin, 12 injured, airport says
By REUTERS
05/26/2024 04:37 PM
Sky News mistakenly claims no rocket fired from Gaza in months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 04:35 PM
Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal Al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria
By REUTERS
05/26/2024 03:21 PM
Hamas official says group has received nothing from hostage mediators
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 01:49 PM
'Netanyahu helping to spread messages and calls for anarchy,' says Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 01:46 PM
New discussions on official Palestinian management of Gaza crossings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 09:42 AM
Explosive device detonates at KFC in Baghdad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 08:48 AM
Iran approves plan to raise oil output to 4 mln barrels per day - Tasnim
By REUTERS
05/26/2024 08:45 AM