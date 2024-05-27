Gantz says on Meron violence: 'Maintaining public order must not turn into violence'

Chairman of the National Unity Party Minister Benny Gantz responded to the disturbances on Sunday in Meron: "The harsh images of pushing and excessive use of force in Meron necessitate condemnation and a thorough investigation. Even if the believers who arrived violated the guidelines, ignoring the security danger, actions like those we saw must not happen."

Gantz further added: "Israel Police officers have been working for a long period to maintain personal and public security during wartime, and we all support them. However, maintaining public order must not turn into violence under the guise of the law."