Gantz: Current haredi draft proposal insufficient, will not lead to numbers Israel needs

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz reiterated his position on drafting Haredim to the IDF Sunday.

"The truth must be told, the presented outline – will not lead to recruitment, certainly not in the numbers that the defense system and the State of Israel need, and it will not promote, even slightly, the national equality which demands that everyone serves," Gantz said.

He began his statement by saying that this conversation should not even need to be held, and that the government should have come up with a bill a year ago, before the war started.

"Before October 7, there were those who thought that the IDF could become a professional army, but it has again been proven that the people's army is a necessity, and a comprehensive Israeli service outline with a decade-long vision for the Haredim, Arabs, and all parts of society is the way to ensure our security and resilience," he said.

He concluded saying that it is not too late "to come to our senses and advance it."