Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAEA Board of Governors passes resolution against Iran, FM Katz commends decision

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 5, 2024 19:08

The UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday calling on Iran to step up its cooperation with the watchdog and reverse its recent barring of top inspectors, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The resolution, proposed by Britain, France and Germany and initially resisted by the United States, which feared Iran would respond as it has to previous resolutions by escalating its nuclear activities, was passed with 20 countries in favor, two against and 12 abstentions, the diplomats said.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the resolution in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, stating, "I welcome the decision made today by the @iaeaorg Board of Governors, demanding that Iran comply to its international obligations and cease advancing its dangerous nuclear program."

"The free world must stop Iran now – before it's too late," Katz's statement concluded.

At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 05:43 PM
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to visit Qatar on Wednesday, source says
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 05:05 PM
Five arrested for throwing objects at reporters in flag march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2024 04:24 PM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israel's Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 03:53 PM
Italian court convicts American Amanda Knox in slander case
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 01:45 PM
Government set to approve 50,000 increase of IDF reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2024 11:50 AM
IRGC threatens Israel after alleged Israeli strike in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2024 11:16 AM
AfD politician injured in second attack in less than a week in Mannheim
By REUTERS
06/05/2024 11:15 AM
Nine soldiers wounded following explosion at IDF base in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2024 07:03 AM
Israeli military attacks Al-Bureij in central Gaza
By WALLA!
06/05/2024 04:11 AM
Hezbollah attacks IDF targets in Malkiya sector
By MAARIV
06/05/2024 12:53 AM
War cabinet begins meeting in PM Netanyahu's office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 08:42 PM
Israeli toddler drowns in Thailand - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 07:11 PM
IDF troops thwart suspect attempting to enter Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 06:51 PM
Israeli forces arrest 24 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2024 06:44 PM