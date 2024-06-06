Jerusalem Post
Gazan terrorists attempt to infiltrate Israel, evading IDF security buffer before being spotted

By AMIR BOHBOT

A group of terrorists near Rafah were spotted attempting to infiltrate into Israel over the Gaza border but were stopped by IDF soldiers operating in the area.

The soldiers only belatedly identified the terrorists, who opened fire on them. A firefight subsequently ensued, and subsequently, an Israel Air Force fighter attacked the terrorists, killing two. A third was killed by IDF tank fire shortly after.

The IDF said that the terrorists did not cross the security barrier along the Gaza Strip. However, they could still get through the one-kilometer buffer zone before the border was uninhibited. The IDF is currently investigating why they were able to make it through the zone where Palestinian entry is prohibited. 



