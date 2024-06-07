IDF successfully eliminates senior Hamas General Security Forces commander

The IDF announced on Friday night that a senior Hamas General Security Forces commander was eliminated during an airstrike in Rafah on Thursday night.

Salame Muhammed Abu Ajaj was struck by IAF fighter jets under the direction of IDF intelligence, the military reported.

Ajaj was reportedly a leading terrorist in the Hamas General Security Forces in the Rafah area. The IDF stated that he oversaw Hamas military activity and the disruption of IDF operational activity in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIANS FLEE Rafah with their belongings, May 28. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Another terrorist eliminated in the strike

The IDF also announced it was aware of reports that the mayor of North Nuseirat, the terrorist Eiad Almaghari, was killed in the strike.

Almaghari was also a terrorist operative with an lengthy history in Hamas, the IDF said. He had previously served as part of the Hamas West Bank Headquarters. Additionally, he reportedly also took a significant role in the planning of terror attacks in the West Bank.