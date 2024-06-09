Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Parents of rescued hostage Andrey Kozlov enroute to Israel from Russia to reunite with son

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The parents of former hostage Andrey Kozlov, who was rescued from Hamas captivity during the Saturday IDF rescue operation, have boarded a flight to Israel from Russia to reunite with their son, Israel Foreign Affairs Ministry announced Saturday night.

According to the ministry, the parents are expected to arrive in Israel on Sunday morning and be sent to the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, where their son is currently located.

The consulate general of Israel in St. Petersburg, Russia, has accompanied them on their journey to Israel. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
UKMTO receives report an incident 80nm southeast of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
06/09/2024 12:37 AM
Hostage deal unaffected, says Islamic Jihad
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 09:59 PM
Netanyahu pleads with Gantz to stay in government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 08:55 PM
Iran blames world inaction for Gaza attack during hostage rescue
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 08:23 PM
Operation Arnon: The plan to rename the hostage rescue operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 07:50 PM
President Gustavo Petro announces a halt in coal export to Israel
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 07:27 PM
Mahmoud Abbas calls for United Nations action on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:50 PM
IDF targets Hezbollah member in Aitaroun area, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 06:13 PM
Suspected Islamist rebels kill 38 in Congo villages
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 06:13 PM
Biden asserts hostages return and ceasefire importance
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 05:35 PM
Hamas threaten it can increase number of hostages
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 05:32 PM
IDF releases hostage rescue video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 05:29 PM
IDF intercepts aerial target over Nahariya coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 04:40 PM
Netanyahu asserts: Israel stands firmly against terrorism
By REUTERS
06/08/2024 04:13 PM
IDF strikes terror infrastructure in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/08/2024 12:23 PM