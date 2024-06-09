Parents of rescued hostage Andrey Kozlov enroute to Israel from Russia to reunite with son

The parents of former hostage Andrey Kozlov, who was rescued from Hamas captivity during the Saturday IDF rescue operation, have boarded a flight to Israel from Russia to reunite with their son, Israel Foreign Affairs Ministry announced Saturday night.

According to the ministry, the parents are expected to arrive in Israel on Sunday morning and be sent to the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, where their son is currently located.

The consulate general of Israel in St. Petersburg, Russia, has accompanied them on their journey to Israel.