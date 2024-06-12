Mike Johnson berates 'aspiring Hamas members' protesting outside White House, Nova exhibit

At his weekly press conference on Wednesday morning, House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson praised the bravery of the IDF soldiers who rescued the four hostages over the weekend saying he's rejoicing they're home safely and is continuing to push for the release of all hostages.

Johnson called the protestors who gathered on Monday night in front of the Nova music festival exhibit in New York City "shameful" and described the protestors who chanted "Long live the Intifada" and praise for Hezbollah in front of the White House as "aspiring Hamas members."

"Plain and simple, it's dangerous behavior," Johnson said.

He criticized police in DC for not arresting protestors who chanted "kill another Zionist now."