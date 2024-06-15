'Three fatal failures': Yair Netanyahu attacks IDF, Shin Bet, and Military Intelligence heads

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, shared a video on Friday night in which Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronan Bar, and Military Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliva were referred to as "three fatal failures."

This, about two weeks after he shared the video on his social media, the now infamous mutiny video, in which a soldier threatens to refuse a mass order.

In the video shared on Yair's Instagram account, Benny Gantz is accused of being the "King of Concepzia."

This is due to Gantz's responsibility for appointing the three.